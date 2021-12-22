Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball in ‘Being The Ricardos’ is winning over skeptics
Nicole Kidman is Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, and her performance in the biopic is the talk of social media today. Being the Ricardos tells the story of Ball and Desi Arnaz as they face struggles and triumphs in their personal and professional lives and their relationship together.
While Kidman’s performance is incredible, not everyone was excited about the casting decision. First reactions to Kidman taking on Ball ranged from excited to full of disdain, and fans weren’t the only ones seeing those comments.
The internet was so vocal about their initial hesitation towards Kidman as Ball that it even affected her confidence regarding her performance. In speaking with TODAY, Kidman said there was a moment when she thought she might not be the one for this role.
“I’m a human being, so there’s time when you go, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this. That’s where having somebody like Aaron Sorkin, who directed and wrote the biopic, who really said at the beginning, he was like, ‘I’m not wanting a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy. No, no, no, no, no.'”
Of course, as the trailer was released and more fans got a look at Kidman in Being the Ricardos, opinions began to change. A trailer may be a small look at a larger picture, but it was good. Kidman played a convincing Ball in the clips fans saw, and now that Being the Ricardos is streaming — the entire experience is wowing audiences everywhere.
Here’s what social media is saying about Kidman’s stellar performance in Being the Ricardos.
Kidman’s performance and the film wow this fan — they shared that it was a fun watch.
This fan called her performance a masterclass, and that’s quite an honor. They stated that everything from her voice to her body language embodied Lucille Ball and executed the role wonderfully.
This fan notes that Kidman deserves praise for how well she played the part of Ball, especially after the hesitation from so many at first.
This fan always had faith in Kidman and was happy to see that they were right to do so.
Tom Bergeron said that he was eating crow after first criticizing the choice for Kidman to play Ball.
This fan notes another casting decision where fans were unhappy with a choice until the project came out, pointing out that you have to give things a chance.
This fan had more praise to sing for Kidman, especially in this scene.
This fan said that Kidman had an unbelievable performance as Ball and that the film as a whole was a very good one.
Being the Ricardos is in theaters and available to stream on Amazon Prime now.