Night Of The Creeps Sequel Happening With Original Cast And Director

The 1980s were a hot bed for films that may have disappointed at the box office initially, but would go on to become cult classics that are still revered to this day. One of the best examples of this is Fred Dekker’s beloved horror movie Night of the Creeps.

That project was a mash-up of genres, from slasher flicks to sci-fi adventures. And while it may have been a little light on box office receipts when first released in 1986, an exceptional script helped it rise above and stand out and it’s since stood the test of time.

For years now, there’s been speculation about a potential follow-up, but nothing’s ever been confirmed. That’s all changed, however, as Tom Atkins, who was part of the ensemble cast of the original production, recently commented on the future sequel during an interview with JoBlo, stating:

I would like to see Detective Ray Cameron become resurrected somehow. And Fred Dekker and I, every time we see each other, we talk about that. And he’s determined to do a sequel with the three kids and myself. I mean they’re no longer kids, they’re all in their 50’s, but they’re all still kicking and healthy and looking good. I would love to do that again. I love Detective Ray Cameron.

This news, while exciting, is something of a double-edged sword. Fans have eagerly awaited the continuation of the franchise and there’s no doubt there’ll be hype surrounding this announcement. It’s noteworthy, as well, that this isn’t going the way of a reboot or remake. All of the cast from the first feature are going to return for round two, supposedly.

But Hollywood hasn’t had a lot of luck with sequels that happen so long after the original. Dumb and Dumber To was a huge disappointment, both financially and critically, with the bumbling adventures of Harry and Lloyd receiving an extremely tepid response. And even Blade Runner 2049, which received a lot of strong notices from critics and is generally considered to be a worthy next step for that franchise, stumbled at the box office.

It seems that audiences are generally apathetic, at best, when it comes to these kinds of follow-ups. Fingers crossed Night of the Creeps can sidestep this unfortunate fate though and become a roaring success that reinvigorates the series for a new generation.