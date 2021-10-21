Night Teeth Director Signs On For Another Horror Thriller

Netflix’s Night Teeth only hit the platform yesterday, but the horror-thriller has already raced to the top of the most-watched list, which is hardly surprising when we’re talking about a vampire movie landing on the world’s most popular streaming service a week and a half before Halloween.

The stylish if ultimately hollow film is proving much more popular with audiences than critics in more ways than one, with a 39% Rotten Tomatoes score being handily dwarfed by an audience rating of 76%. There’s definitely potential in the premise, but director Adam Randall doesn’t really follow through on any of it.

However, that hasn’t stopped the filmmaker from settling on his next project already, with Deadline reporting that he’s signed on to stick to what he knows best by helming Curfew for Paramount Players. The script made it onto the Blood List that ranks the best unproduced screenplays in the horror genre, with Isa Mazzei polishing the most recent draft.

The plot follows a rebellious teenager who gets sent to stay with her grandmother in a quaint backwoods town, where one of the long-held traditions is a ban on anyone going out at night. Naturally, the girl decides to break the rules, only to discover there’s a very serious and sinister reason why everyone stays indoors when the sun goes down, which is a premise that’s brilliant and potentially hugely effective in its simplicity.