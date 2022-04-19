‘Nightmare Alley’ black-and-white cut coming to Hulu this month

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley took a dark look into the grey areas people go into to attain the American dream, and Hulu will be offering a more literal visual look at this theme with a black-and-white version of the film this Monday.

Collider broke the news earlier today that subscribers will get the new look at Bradley Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle, and while some films shot in color can have a jarring transition when moved to the two-tone look of the past, this will not be the case here. Del Toro and his team lit the piece as if it were in black and white initially, and so they got an easy opportunity for the makeover movie lovers will soon get moments with.

Nightmare Alley and its black-and-white cut titled Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light is a remake of a 1947 film based on a 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. While we reported it ultimately tanked at the box office, it did get nominated for several Academy Awards like Best Picture and was a formative experience for del Toro. He said working with Bradley Cooper changed his life, and he described their partnership as one of the best and most influential he has had in his career as a filmmaker.

Aside from Hulu, Nightmare Alley is also available on Amazon and HBO Max.