Nightmare Alley Early Reaction Praises Guillermo Del Toro’s Latest Movie

Four years on from the release of The Shape of Water, which landed him a pair of Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, Guillermo del Toro will finally have a new movie in theaters when Nightmare Alley arrives on December 17.

It’s taken a long time for the psychological thriller to come together, with the filmmaker making the call to shut down production in March of last year as the pandemic swept across the globe, and he didn’t reassemble the cast and crew until six months later, which is why it was never part of the domino effect that’s seen countless titles moved all around the calendar during the last eighteen months.

The first trailer promised yet another atmospheric and stylish genre film from del Toro, with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett headlining the star-studded cast as a wily conman and a shady psychiatrist who end up drawn into a dark, sleazy and seedy mystery.

Nightmare Alley is set to hold its world premiere in a matter of weeks, but the movie has already screened for test audiences. As per World of Reel, it’s been described as a “slimy and dark” movie in the best possible fashion, with the cast said to be excellent across the board. Unfortunately, Fox Searchlight swiftly moved to have the post taken down, so we won’t get a better idea of how it all comes together for a little while yet.