The celebrated founder of Deadline, Nikki Finke, has passed away at the age of 68 after a prolonged illness.

The Deadline website, an esteemable entertainment outlet that grew out of Finke’s news blog in 2006, broke the news and shared a heartfelt eulogy for the long-time cinema journalist.

Nikki started her journey as the editor-in-chief of her school newspaper, an occupation she would pursue after graduating from college. Finke became involved with politics and reported on Ed Koch’s mayoral campaign run for Associated Press. She then went on to write for some of the most prominent magazines and news outlets in the country, including Vanity Fair, Washington Post, Newsweek, Los Angeles Times, Elle, New York Times, and Esquire.

Writing for LA Weekly, Finke had a column named Deadline Hollywood, which she expanded into an online blog simply called Deadline in 2006. The website’s own account of the owner refers to her reporting style as “taking-no-prisoners,” writing:

“She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business and was unfazed about dressing down its biggest players. Her often biting, acerbic posts called out wrongdoing and wrongdoers as she saw fit — making her a hero to many assistants and below-the-liners while irking many in the C-suites who were not used to anything less than praise.”

Jay Penske, CEO of Penske Media, which owns Deadline, shared the following statement in the wake of Finke’s passing that confirms as much.

“At her best, Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark. She was brash and true. It was never easy with Nikki, but she will always remain one of the most memorable people in my life.”

Finke left Deadline in 2013 but started another website called Hollywood Dementia, revolving around fictional tales in the entertainment industry. She later entered a deal with HBO for content from the website.

According to Deadline, Finke is survived by a sister, Terry Finke Dreyfus.