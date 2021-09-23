Nintendo Announces Animated Mario Movie Release Date & Voice Cast

Nintendo announced some key details of its upcoming full-length animated Mario movie being put together by Illumination studios during a Nintendo Direct conference today. That includes the official release date for the United States, December 21, 2022.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!



Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

In addition, Shigeru Miyamoto himself, the creator of Mario, said the cast will include Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charles Martinet, the videogame voice of Mario, appearing in surprise cameos, as well as other actors.

