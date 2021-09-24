Nintendo Fans Can’t Agree On Chris Pratt As Mario In The New Movie

In what was otherwise a by-the-numbers broadcast delivered by Nintendo yesterday, the Japanese entertainment giant decided to throw a Chain Chomp-sized curveball to audiences before signing off by providing the first official details for a feature-length Mario movie. The existence of such a project has been known for some time, but the Big N has been characteristically reserved in sharing anything else besides.

The game changed on Thursday, however, when Mario’s dearest father and industry legend Shigeru Miyamoto walked into frame with a knowing grin on his face. Sadly, not even a hint of footage was shown, though the executive did deliver the casting choices he and Despicable Me animation studio Illumination had settled on.

Top of that list is Chris Pratt as the titular mustachioed plumber, and suffice to say, that the pairing has opened up a canyon-sized crevice between fans. Some couldn’t be happier; the majority has taken to memeing the choice into oblivion. Check out some reactions for yourselves below.

chris pratt is mario pic.twitter.com/j6PJkiJpSk — cool kid probuction and 2,763 others (@CoolcidProd) September 24, 2021

Makes as much sense as Pratt, let’s be honest.

Everyone is complaining about Chris Pratt being cast as Mario, but I think we should all take a moment to be glad it wasn’t James Corden. — Wendigoon (@Wendigoon8) September 24, 2021

Glorious memes.

Jack Black Chris Pratt

as Bowser as Mario pic.twitter.com/pN1EQ3VNyE — Ya Boi Gad //B_L_M (Commissions Open) (@TH3GADFLY) September 24, 2021

Expect the film to be more SFW.

can't wait to hear chris pratt say mario's iconic catchphrase on the big screen pic.twitter.com/LSluqIYNcX — Kudos (@manykudos) September 24, 2021

Someone contact the burns unit.

Casting Chris Pratt as Mario makes sense tbh: both he and Nintendo have a veneer of friendly approachability covering a selfish, deeply conservative core https://t.co/tcOeLOKgfr — Gertrude Perkins ☄ (@gertrudeprkns) September 24, 2021

Mood.

How it felt to wake up for work and the first thing i see is "Chris Pratt as Mario" pic.twitter.com/R7Lj2Jn8xB — Campbell (@Campbell__duo) September 24, 2021

We didn’t know how good we had it.

i’m kinda glad that the announcement of the Super Mario Bros. movie cast, that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, is making people appreciate the Bob Hoskins Super Mario Bros. movie more! That shit was awesome idc. pic.twitter.com/GwF3cAFH7U — aMucc | arthur stan account (@amurkymuc) September 24, 2021

Is the outrage enough to get Pratt replaced, though?

Chris Pratt as Mario, same vibes pic.twitter.com/2YzwxFSKqO — CeeGee (@The_CeeGee) September 24, 2021

Give it a chance.

I’m absolutely excited to see Chris Pratt play Mario and Jack Black play Bowser. — SaltyNoodles (@SaltyNoodles2) September 24, 2021

Bursting with enthusiasm.

IM SO EXCITED!!! MY FAVORITE GAME HERO FINALLY GETS HIS OWN MOVIE NEXT YEAR IN DECEMBER!!!!

MARIO IS VOICED BY MY BOY CHRIS PRATT!!! I CANT WAIT FOR 2022!!! pic.twitter.com/YTpCTO53En — 💧Nya Walker💧 (@nyasmith01) September 23, 2021

A perfect fit?

Excited to see how the Mario movie turns out. Chris Pratt and Jack Black are strangely fitting for the characters, and will definitely be good with their previous experience with animated films.



Cant wait to see what happens! pic.twitter.com/uV46elpAqS — Ferbus_GDDC | HISTORY OF NICHIJOU IS OUT!!! | (@FerbusG) September 23, 2021

Excited for the upcoming #mariomovie starring @prattprattpratt as Mario. Nintendo gave me a sneak peak pic.twitter.com/78Qs0Xnpa9 — Nick C (@np_caswell88) September 24, 2021

I cannot wait for the Mario movie!!!



I gotta say I am so excited to see Chris Pratt as Mario and I’m just excited for everything about it!!! pic.twitter.com/eMC651g78D — Daily TurdInTheWind18 (deez nuts) (@TurdInTheWind18) September 23, 2021

The Super Mario Bros. movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters next year, on December 21st. A ways to go, then, and plenty of time left for fans to discuss the topic to death.