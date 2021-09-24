Nintendo Fans Can’t Agree On Chris Pratt As Mario In The New Movie
In what was otherwise a by-the-numbers broadcast delivered by Nintendo yesterday, the Japanese entertainment giant decided to throw a Chain Chomp-sized curveball to audiences before signing off by providing the first official details for a feature-length Mario movie. The existence of such a project has been known for some time, but the Big N has been characteristically reserved in sharing anything else besides.
The game changed on Thursday, however, when Mario’s dearest father and industry legend Shigeru Miyamoto walked into frame with a knowing grin on his face. Sadly, not even a hint of footage was shown, though the executive did deliver the casting choices he and Despicable Me animation studio Illumination had settled on.
Top of that list is Chris Pratt as the titular mustachioed plumber, and suffice to say, that the pairing has opened up a canyon-sized crevice between fans. Some couldn’t be happier; the majority has taken to memeing the choice into oblivion. Check out some reactions for yourselves below.
Makes as much sense as Pratt, let’s be honest.
Glorious memes.
Expect the film to be more SFW.
Someone contact the burns unit.
Mood.
We didn’t know how good we had it.
Is the outrage enough to get Pratt replaced, though?
Give it a chance.
Bursting with enthusiasm.
A perfect fit?
The Super Mario Bros. movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters next year, on December 21st. A ways to go, then, and plenty of time left for fans to discuss the topic to death.