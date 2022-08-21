It’s no secret that the Star Wars fandom’s love for the Disney era is scant. Despite the middling and perpetually controversial sequel trilogy, some of the most adored galaxy far, far away characters have made their debuts over the past decade. Now, community veterans are being asked to nominate their favorite additions to this ever-growing ensemble, and some of the picks may surprise you.

No, it’s none of the sequel trilogy’s main cast, nor does it have anything to do with the supporting roles in those movies. As you might expect, most of the answers tend to revolve around Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian, two stories that often incite at least some semblance of unanimity in the fandom.

To get the most obvious and perhaps the most popular answer out of the way, it seems that many folks are inclined towards Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian, from the Disney Plus television series of the same name by Jon Favreau. (We dearly hope that Grogu makes this cut by extension.)

As you might imagine, that answer elicited a slew of replies saying, “This is the way,” but the next list topper from Rogue One is not someone you might expect. Now that Chirrut Imwe is being mentioned, it’s not hard to see why.

And while we’re on Rogue One, let’s not forget Ben Mendelsohn’s brilliant performance as Director Krennic.

And now for the best Jedi Knight to ever come out of Dave Filoni’s animated shows.

This particular pick from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t have anything to do with Disney, but it still falls under the same canonical timeline.

In fairness, there was one mention of a sequel trilogy character, though it was not so much a character as it was a merchandising opportunity for the Mouse House.