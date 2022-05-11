The hit has been put out on some absolute gem movies.

One of Twitter’s favourite conversation starters has reared its head again, with fans discussing their most searing, piping, fizzing hot takes. No movie is sacred, and the film buffs best be looking away.

Film, as one of the forefronts of art, has always opened itself up to such a range of opinions, theories, and analyses. You could watch Citizen Kane and think it’s terrible, then watch Transformers 12: Decepticons Again and think it’s high art, and that’s the beauty of it.

That very conflict has come at the crux of Film Twitter’s debate today, yet again.

What’s a hot take that’ll make you feel like this? pic.twitter.com/byoAP8Um1F — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 10, 2022

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fresh in the minds of the internet, it didn’t take too long for one to surface in the replies to the tweet. Now, is Scarlet Witch a hero, an antihero, or a villain?

apparently that wanda is an anti-hero and not a villain 🤷🏻‍♀️ — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) May 11, 2022

Animated Marvel flicks also get the flick, with a reply singling out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as overrated, and not the best Spidey film. At least one of those things is much easier to debate.

Spiderverse is overrated and not the best Spider-Man movie — Mathew (@MathewKnudsvig) May 10, 2022

Unfortunately for you Snyder cultists, you’re not safe either. The four-hour Snyder Cut of Justice League has been put in the crosshairs, with even its fans declaring it too long.

18 of those hours are in slo mo. And I loved the Snyder cut 😂 — Santos (@Chantosss14) May 11, 2022

Brie Larson seems to have a horde of haters always on her back, but there’s plenty of support for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female superhero to lead a film, in Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson makes a great captain marvel. People hate on her character because of her personality but captain marvel literally has a similar personality as tony stark 🤷‍♀️ — dana (@dana_armadillo) May 11, 2022

Now here’s an opinion that the Morbheads can get behind. Our lord and savior, Dr. Michael Morbius’s film, Morbius, is actually not that bad. It did, after all, make one morbillion dollars at the box office.

Morbius wasn’t that bad — Bradley (@CodeRed6789) May 10, 2022

Morbius>>Rest of Marvel — Barry B Benson (@YoItzK1) May 10, 2022

Keanu Reeves might be one of the internet’s favorite celebrities, but not everybody is a fan of John Wick.

I’ll make it relatable, John Wick‘s quite overrated. — Jordan Cassatt (@TheGiantCassatt) May 11, 2022

Now, to send everyone off into the greatest possible hot take rabbit hole: The Last Jedi is the best in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Fighting words.

The Last Jedi is the best in the sequel trilogy — Niles (@thekeating5ive) May 10, 2022

As you can see, inviting such a spicy topic of debate is always going to lead to unpopular opinions, but the beauty of the argument is that nobody’s technically wrong when everything put forward is merely a matter of personal taste and preference.