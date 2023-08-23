‘No one wanted to have lunch with me’: Tobin Bell on the amusingly sad reality of filming the first ‘Saw’ movie

Unsurprisingly, the cast and crew of the original Saw film were unwilling to sit and have lunch with Jigsaw himself.

In a video shared by the official Saw Twitter account, Tobin Bell is kind enough to give us a tour of the original bathroom, “where it all began” and in which most of the first movie took place. He gives us a few details about what filming the first movie was like whilst reminiscing on the old times from the first film, remember when that guy had to chop off his own leg with a blunt handsaw? Yep, those were the days Tobin, those were the days.

If your memories are a little fuzzy you may not remember the details, but Bell pretty much spends the whole film lying on the ground in a pool of blood, “for most of that film, I lay right here on my face, with only a 357. Magnum in one hand, and a tape recorder in the other, and half of my head blown off.” In the end, it’s revealed that not only was his character alive the whole time, but he was actually the madman who imprisoned the two main characters in the room.

Bell goes into more detail as to what it was like wearing the gruesome makeup on his face, giving the kind of funny but kind of sad anecdote of what his lunches were like on set.

“No one wanted to have lunch with me, on any day I would sit down, I was so ugly looking and covered with blood, so I would eat alone in my dressing room”

The whole video is strangely wholesome considering it’s coming from a man who plays one of the most terrifying and twisted movie serial killers of all time. Fans commented on how Tobin Bell seemed to be the exact opposite of Jigsaw with his soothing demeanor putting them at ease. Some compared his tour of the bathroom to Alfred Hitchcock‘s trailer for Psycho. His observations and recollections regarding the franchise only served to further endear him to his fans.

He’s so cute lol

please, we need more of tobin bell explaining saw mythos to us, this made my day

TELL TOBIN I LOVE HIM PLEASEEEE PLEASE

Fans even offered to have lunch with him.

tobin u are invited to eat lunch with me friend

now why would they make tobin eat alone 🙁

Hopefully, Tobin didn’t have to eat any lunches alone whilst filming Saw X, the latest installment in the ever-expanding franchise. However, it looks like he’s got some pretty devoted fans that would sit with him regardless.

Saw X is set to hit theaters Sep. 29.