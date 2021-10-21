No Time To Die Closing In On $500 Million After Just 3 Weeks In Theaters

Fast & Furious 9 is miles out in front when it comes to naming the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster released since the end of 2019, with the latest outing for Dominic Torretto and his ever-expanding family having brought in a hefty $716 million from theaters.

Up until very recently, Godzilla vs. Kong occupied the second spot, but it wasn’t even in the same stratosphere as F9 after topping out at a still-impressive $467 million. However, the MonsterVerse epic has since been dislodged by No Time to Die, with the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise set to cross $500 million globally by the end of this week.

James Bond Heads To Italy In New No Time To Die Set Photos 1 of 3

As per Deadline, No Time to Die is currently sitting on a $474 million haul, offsetting a relatively disappointing domestic debut by continuing to dominate internationally. Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 is also releasing in China tomorrow, and with Skyfall and Spectre having made $59 million and $83 million respectively in the country, a final tally well north of $600 million is almost a foregone conclusion at this stage.

Of course, reports claimed that No Time to Die needed $900 million just to break even so it might not even end up turning a profit, but after just 21 days in overseas cinemas and less than two weeks playing on domestic screens, it’s already the second-biggest Hollywood hit of the pandemic.