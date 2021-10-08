No Time To Die Has One Of The Most Expensive Marketing Campaigns Ever

As a handsome, charming and charismatic secret agent that’s always dressed to impress, who uses a wide array of high tech gadgets to defeat the bad guys before almost always getting the girl in the end, James Bond radiates luxury. No Time to Die may have been delayed by eighteen months, but it’s set to score a bumper opening weekend at the box office, all while the movie’s promotional partners rub their hands in glee.

As per Deadline, the marketing campaign for No Time to Die is estimated to have run up a $150 million tab, putting it on a par with Marvel Cinematic Universe behemoths Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Looking at the list of top-tier brands to have joined forces with 007 for ads across all forms of media, you can see why the studio are pushing the boat out.

Aston Martin cars, Omega watches, Smirnoff vodka, Chopard jewelry, Michael Kors apparel, Heineken beer, Bollinger champagne, the Land Rover Defender, the Nokia XR20 smartphone, Coca-Cola, DHL and Triumph motorcycles are just some of the major companies to have partnered up with MGM to shill their latest products in conjunction with No Time to Die, many of which us mere mortals can only dream of affording.

The various tie-in promos have so far yielded over half a billion views on YouTube, so throwing their lot in with No Time to Die will no doubt lead to a hefty uptick in sales for the heavy hitters in question.