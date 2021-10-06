No Time To Die Outpacing Venom: Let There Be Carnage In Ticket Pre-Sales

Venom: Let There Be Carnage surprised a lot of people, not least of all those at Sony, when it smashed past Black Widow to set a pandemic-era opening weekend record after debuting to a hefty $90 million, which was additionally the second-best October debut ever behind Todd Phillips’ Joker.

However, it looks as though the symbiote may only enjoy a seven-day run with the title, with No Time to Die reportedly outpacing Andy Serkis’ superhero sequel in ticket sales, as per Deadline. We’d recently heard that the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise was in with a shot at scoring a $100 million first frame, but that was greeted with a touch of skepticism given the epic 163-minute running time.

According to Fandango, hundreds of showtimes across the country are sold out, with theater owners adding new screenings to meet the unprecedented demand. No Time to Die has already opened above projections overseas thanks to a $121 million bow, but it’s now set to dominate domestically as well.

As things stand, No Time to Die could realistically land a pandemic high-opening, becoming the first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to hit triple figures in its first three days, dislodge Skyfall to nab set the benchmark for the 007 series and take the all-time October crown, which would be an incredible return.