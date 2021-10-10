No Time To Die Passes $300 Million Globally After Just 10 Days
The movie may have debuted slightly below projections after earning $56 million through its domestic opening weekend, but No Time to Die is nonetheless continuing to over-perform internationally, having officially crossed the threshold of $300 million worldwide after just ten days in release.
James Bond has always been a global phenomenon, and that’s been proven once again looking at how the 25th installment in the series has brought in an overseas total of $257 million and counting since hitting theaters outside of the United States on September 30, making it one of the pandemic’s fastest earners as per The Hollywood Reporter.
In fact, only eight Hollywood blockbusters since the beginning of 2020 have managed to exceed $300 million during their entire theatrical runs, so No Time to Die reaching that figure in a week and a half is a phenomenal achievement, even if it’s playing much better outside of domestic shores.
Rumors were making the rounds a while back that Daniel Craig’s swansong needed $900 million just to break even, which it’s got no chance of reaching, but a solid showing in China would put No Time to Die in with a real shot of becoming only the second non-Chinese production of the pandemic to hit the half-billion benchmark after Fast & Furious 9.