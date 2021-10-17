No Time To Die Passes Black Widow And Shang-Chi At The Global Box Office

While an opening weekend of $56 million was viewed as a minor disappointment, No Time to Die has more than made up for its domestic shortcomings with a phenomenal performance overseas, where the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise continues to pack out theaters around the world.

As per Deadline, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 dipped 56% in its second frame to bring in another $24.5 million, bringing the movie’s running Stateside total up to just under $100 million, but that’s not the real story. After only three weeks in release, No Time to Die is sitting pretty on a global haul of $447 million.

That means the globetrotting blockbuster has already earned more than the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and by the middle of next week it’ll pass Godzilla vs. Kong to become the second highest-grossing Hollywood production of the pandemic era behind only Fast & Furious 9.

No Time to Die also has a potentially lucrative Chinese release to come next weekend, so when all is said and done, it can’t be ruled out that Bond may yet end up troubling the $716 million tally of Dominic Toretto and the crew’s ninth outing to set a new benchmark.