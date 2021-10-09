No Time To Die Producer Addresses Possible Spinoffs

When Amazon first acquired MGM, it didn’t take long for the rumor mill to spring into action and claim that a James Bond cinematic universe was in the works, with a myriad of characters set to headline their own spinoffs that would expand the mythology surrounding 007.

While that’s a neat idea in practice, Eon Productions’ Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have no intention of letting it happen. The duo have resisted many TV show offers over the decades, and they still retain a huge level of creative control that they won’t be giving up, even under new management.

No Time to Die has a number of characters who could potentially handle their own feature film or TV show on paper, a list that would theoretically and hypothetically include Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter, Ana de Armas’ Paloma, Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, Léa Seydoux Madeleine Swann and Ben Whishaw’s Q.

However, when asked if that was an avenue they could see the property exploring in the future during a recent interview with Fandango, Broccoli stuck to the same answer she’s been offering for years.

“We have not done a spinoff in the past and I don’t think we have any plans to do it in the future.”

Now that No Time to Die is playing in theaters across the world, fans will be distracted for a little while before talk turns to the next iteration of the iconic character, in what promises to be one of Bond’s most pivotal reinventions yet now that Amazon have a huge stake in the future of the series.