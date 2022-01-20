‘No Time to Die’ returns to IMAX to mark James Bond’s 60th anniversary

No Time To Die was worth the wait. Critics and audiences concluded that despite a couple of minor issues, the finale to Daniel Craig’s James Bond saga epitomized the franchise’s reputation for opulent surroundings, complex espionage, and villains with secret bases on forgotten islands. Plus, the shock ending means it’s likely to go down in 007 history as a unique adventure.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the franchise, with the globetrotting spy series having released its debut cinematic entry Dr. No in 1962. MGM and Eon have a lot in store over the course of the year, not least the unveiling of Daniel Craig’s successor as 007.

But before all that, No Time to Die is getting an IMAX re-release from January 21. This limited run will also include a new Q&A session with Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The interview will see the cast and crew discussing the shoot, with a focus on how they designed action sequences to take advantage of the IMAX format.

At the same time, documentary Being James Bond, which focuses on Daniel Craig’s 15 years in the role, has been released in full on YouTube. This was initially an Apple TV exclusive, but is now available for free to all viewers.

Craig’s tenure as MI6’s top agent is now receding into the horizon, but Bond will return. How that’ll happen and who it’ll be remains to be seen. The exact 60th anniversary will be on 5 October, so my thinking is that would be a smart date for Eon to reveal the next incumbent of the tux, and maybe even the title of his first mission.