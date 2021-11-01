No Time To Die Set To Pass Avengers: Endgame At UK Box Office

Having recently passed a global tally of $600 million, No Time to Die is officially the second highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster to have been released since the end of 2019, trailing only Fast & Furious 9.

That’s a hugely impressive return for what was one of the pandemic’s longest-delayed movies, having originally been scheduled for an April 2020 bow, before finally arriving eighteen months later. Daniel Craig’s swansong as 007 has been playing like gangbusters overseas, but it’s the character’s home turf of the United Kingdom where all-time status is being reached.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, No Time to Die recently passed Titanic and Star Wars: The Last Jedi to become the sixth-biggest hit in the history of the local box office, and it’s fast closing in on Avengers: Endgame in fifth. The 25th installment in the iconic series has currently brought in $117 million, and it should pass the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster’s $121 million by the end of this week.

To put that into perspective, despite only possessing a fraction of the screens, No Time to Die‘s UK haul isn’t that far behind the $133 million that moviegoers in the United States have contributed so far, once again cementing the nation’s love of the iconic secret agent.