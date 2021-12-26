‘No Time to Die’ star wants to return for the next iteration of James Bond

Based on the ending of No Time to Die, it seems highly unlikely that any of the current supporting players will be invited to return for the next iteration of cinema’s most famous secret agent.

After all, the Daniel Craig era ended by doing the unthinkable and sending 007 out on his sword, or more accurately a fiery blaze of glory. James Bond had never been killed onscreen before, and when you remember that the actor’s tenure boasted the deepest sense of continuity we’d ever seen from the franchise before, it looks to be game over for the rest of the ensemble, too.

The likes of Ralph Fiennes’ M, Ben Whishaw’s Q, Rory Kinnear’s Tanner and Naomie Harris’ Moneypenny don’t have a Bond in their world anymore, which is about as definitive as it gets. However, Harris did admit in an interview with ScreenRant that she’d love the opportunity to stick around whenever the next reinvention begins to take shape.

“Well, I would love love, love to be back. You know, I love the franchise. I love everybody involved. And I have such gratitude towards Bond because it really helped reinvigorate my career. And so I’d definitely love to be part of it. But then again, I just think Bond should go wherever it needs to. So whatever works best for the franchise.”

In the past, alumni including Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, Judi Dench, Desmond Llewelyn, Lois Maxwell, Geoffrey Keen and plenty more all reprised their roles opposite at least two different versions of MI6’s finest, so the precedent has definitely been set for Harris to follow suit. Whether or not it happens is an entirely different question, though.