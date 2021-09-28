No Time To Die Tracking For Huge International Opening Weekend

The fact No Time to Die is matching Avengers: Endgame in United Kingdom ticket pre-sales has guaranteed the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise is on track to do some bumper business this weekend, with the movie rolling out internationally on Thursday before it comes to theaters in the United States on October 8th.

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s globetrotting blockbuster is on track to become one of the pandemic era’s biggest box office hits, especially when you factor in a release in the potentially lucrative Chinese market. As per Deadline, No Time to Die is on course for an overseas opening weekend in the $90 million range, a fantastic return by the standards of the time.

That would put it ahead of Fast & Furious 9, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which rank as three of the highest-grossing titles of the last eighteen months. No Time to Die is one of the longest-delayed movies of the pandemic, having originally been scheduled for April 2020, so the pent-up demand is nearing fever pitch.

Of course, critical consensus will play a huge factor in how No Time to Die plays in the long term, with Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 hoping to veer much closer to Skyfall than Spectre in terms of reviews.