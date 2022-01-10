‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ BTS image reveals closer look at Andrew Garfield’s suit

This may still be a spoiler to some but Andrew Garfield was the best part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now an Instagram post from a stand-in for the performer is providing a closer look at his costume from the production.

On Saturday, Omar Zaki took to the photo sharing platform and posted a series of photos and videos of himself. The pictures revealed he had the chance to wear Garfield’s suit for two scenes where the actor and his usual stunt double were not available. He was then contacted by the stunt coordinator for the project and appeared on two reshot scenes over the course of two days, where one ultimately did not show him on camera, and the other was cut before release.

It’s definitely interesting to see one of these outfits up close. Few will ever get to do so and looking at Zaki, you have to wonder just how tight the garment can be and how easy it is to get out of when one has the need to do so.

What do you think about Andrew Garfield’s suit from the movie? Did you find this glimpse at how the sausage of cinema is made to be interesting or mundane? Let us know in the comments section of this article down below.