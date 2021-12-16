‘No Way Home’ no longer highest-rated ‘Spider-Man’ movie on Rotten Tomatoes

While the early reactions were as overwhelmingly positive as fans had been hoping and expecting, those celebrating Spider-Man: No Way Home landing a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes were admittedly marking the milestone far too soon.

Scores inevitably drop, and while we’re not talking about the multiversal epic plummeting down the rankings on a scale that comes close to anything resembling what happened to Eternals, it hasn’t taken long for Tom Holland’s third solo outing to lose the top spot among the Spider-Man back catalogue, although it does remain top of the live-action pile for the time being.

At the time of writing, No Way Home holds an impressive 94% rating on RT with close to 150 critical reactions in the bag. That’s a single point higher than Sam Raimi’s classic Spider-Man 2, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s trilogy-capper has already fallen below Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Academy Award-winning adaptation is sitting pretty on 97% from 393 reviews, and should No Way Home fail to regain those three points by the time the dust has settled, then the biggest threat to Into the Spider-Verse‘s position as the most acclaimed web-slinging adventure ever made looks to be its own sequel, which comes to theaters in October 2022.