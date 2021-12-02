Leave it to Tom Holland to get playful with the hype surrounding his forthcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, by posting some choice memes on social media.

Such was the case Wednesday when the The Impossible actor posted an image to his Instagram account to poke fun at the chaos surrounding fans trying to get pre-sale tickets for the Marvel movie that comes to theaters later this month.

In the image in question, we see the following caption:

Me: can i get a ticket?

“for what movie?”

me at the window:

This bit of text is followed, to humorous effect, by the image of Maguire in his early wrestling suit version of the web-slinger from the 2002 Sam Raimi movie.

The original meme comes from Twitter user @sp_ceii.

All of this comes across as yet another part in an elaborate, ongoing tease whereby Marvel higher-ups and the actors from No Way Home are trying hard to convince the public that past Spider-Men Maguire and Andrew Garfield won’t be appearing in the upcoming film.

While many fans are clamoring for that to happen, those in the know at Marvel, including Holland and Garfield, have denied the rumors. Still, fans aren’t counting it the movie features a multiverse-centric plot, and past villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard are confirmed to be making appearances.

We’ll have to see how it all shakes out when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.