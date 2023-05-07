Nobody noticed, but ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ features the first official MCU/DCU crossover

Ever since he assumed control of DC Studios, James Gunn has remained open to the possibility of the two biggest superhero franchises in Hollywood doing the unthinkable and crossing over, which makes sense on a personal level when he’s a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran that’s now overseeing the competition.

While the co-CEO refuses to rule it out by any stretch of the imagination, fans are a lot more skeptical. After all, both properties are multi-billion dollar behemoths boasting some of the most recognizable and iconic figures in all of popular culture, and any interaction between the two would necessitate one to be positioned as stronger than the other, because you can’t have the Avengers square off against the Justice League without a definitive winner being named.

However, Gunn has only gone right ahead and confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features the first-ever official cross-pollination between the MCU and DCU, although it’s done so subtly and sneakily that a lot of people would have never clocked on or even realized until it was confirmed by the man himself.

That was actually the real Eagly. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

That’s right; in the traumatizing scenes set within the confines of the High Evolutionary’s horrendous experiments against various critters from across the cosmos, one of them has now been revealed as scene-stealing Peacemaker breakout Eagly, the winged companion that follows John Cena’s antihero wherever he goes.

It might be a minor Easter Egg in the grand scheme of things, but Gunn reiterating that it’s Eagly nonetheless underlines it as a revolutionary moment for superhero cinema as Marvel and DC finally cross paths on the big screen.