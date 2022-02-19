Nolan North reveals who he’d want to play in an ‘Uncharted’ sequel￼

Uncharted is finally out. This adaptation of the incredibly popular Naughty Dog Studios game series has been a long time coming. In an interview with Jordan Moreau from Variety, Nolan North (the original voice actor for Nathan Drake) expressed some thoughts on who he’d like to play in future films in the series. If you’re disappointed that he wasn’t given a bigger part, maybe this will get your hopes up.

When talks first began to adapt the games in 2008, it seemed possible that Nolan North might take the role himself. North is now 51, so the question of the voice actor leading the film became moot. Some fans of the games were very critical of the casting decisions that were made, but North’s small appearance in the film has been widely praised.

Tom Holland, who plays Drake, and Sophia Ali’s character (Chloe Frazer) narrowly survive a fall from an airplane into the ocean. The encounter with North happens after the pair soggily make their way onto the beachfront of an island resort. “Whoa, what the hell happened to you two?” North asks. Holland responds, “Fell out of a car then fell out of a plane”. “You know, something like that happened to me once”, North muses.

Tom Holland gazes wistfully in new 'Uncharted' images 1 of 3

The games portray Nathan Drake in his mid-30s with the exception of some flashback sequences to his teen years. The film reconfigures the story of Drake and presents a period of his life the games haven’t covered. The movie had room to tell new stories in the life of the adventurer, that don’t necessarily contravene the game’s canon as Tom Holland is only 25. Here’s what North told Variety as to where he sees himself fitting in.

“Maybe some day they find Drake’s long-lost father, I’d be old enough by then. You’re the guy from the beach! I’ve been watching you, kid. You’re doing great.”

In the games, Nathan’s mother was an archaeologist who died by suicide. His unnamed father gave up Nathan and his brother Sam to the state, where they grew up in a Catholic orphanage. We know that he sold all of their mother’s possessions at some point, but that’s it. It certainly leaves lots of room for exploring his story going forward. Perhaps we will see North appear as this ‘uncharted’ character in a future film. If the loud cheers in the theater when North made his cameo are any indication, it seems likely.