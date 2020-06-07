One Of The Best Non-Pixar Animated Movies Has Been Dominating Netflix

With millions of people around the world still largely confined to their homes as a result of the continuing restrictions put in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of families are finding it difficult to keep themselves occupied now that they’ve got a lot more time on their hands than ever before, especially as there’s not a lot of options available outside the confines of their four walls.

As a result, streaming services have seen a huge increase in both subscriber numbers and total viewership, with Disney Plus and Netflix appearing to be two of the very few businesses that will ultimately benefit from a global crisis that’s been going on for what seems like forever. Movie studios are also getting in on the act, with many recent releases either making their way to digital just weeks after they’ve been in theaters, or skipping that step altogether and heading straight for home video.

One of the side effects of people spending more time around the TV is that they’re going to run out of original content eventually, which is presumably why Netflix‘s Top 10 most-watched list recently featured none of their in-house projects for the first time ever. Old favorites and hidden gems seem to be the order of the day, which why one of the most underrated family movies of the 21st Century has been hovering around the top of the charts all week.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs didn’t receive the sort of critical and commercial acclaim that usually greets the genre’s biggest success stories, but it still holds up as a more light-hearted, irreverent and slapstick-orientated animation with plenty of replay value. And that’s perhaps why as of the time of writing, it sits at #2 on the Top 10 films list and #7 on the Top 10 overall list, and was placed even higher on both a few days ago.

If for some reason you didn’t realize that watching the tropes and cliches of the disaster movie play out with items of food and sight gags instead of aliens and meteors had the makings of a great family film, then add this one to your watch-list and find out for yourself.