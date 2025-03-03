Now that Ghostface has won an Oscar, maybe Hollywood will finally start taking horror more seriously

Without a doubt, the horror genre has been absolutely brilliant over the last several years, and one could argue that it’s the best it’s ever been. And yet, the seemingly unwavering stance from Hollywood still paints the horror genre as inferior compared to other profitable avenues of content.

Indeed, the horror catalogue is an acquired taste, and I confidently say that as a die-hard spooky fanatic myself. So when it comes time to digest graphic gothic horror such as Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu or the underlying yet disturbing message in The Substance, it makes sense why Hollywood “judges” have trouble swallowing the idea that horror movies deserve to take home any Oscars gold.

Despite this perceived critical distaste for horror, however, the genre has thrived nevertheless, with Mikey Madison nabbing an Oscar for Best Actress for Anora and simultaneously etching her name in horror history as the first Academy Award-winning actor to ever play Ghostface. Madison’s portrayal as Ghostface in Scream (2022) was undoubtedly unforgettable, with a plethora of critics labeling her performance as a standout in the movie — so it’s no major shock that she’s now achieved Best Actress success.

Mikey Madison is the first ghostface to win an #Oscar pic.twitter.com/VtrF2gxiD3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 3, 2025

But as many times as horror has marked wins under its bet, it has suffered far greater losses. For instance, while Madison was praised across social platforms such as TikTok and X, horrorhounds were as equally upset that Hollywood failed to reward the statue to actress Demi Moore for her incredible work in The Substance, which is, yep, you guessed it — a horror movie.

demi moore could’ve made history for the horror community tonight but once again the oscars continue to disrespect horror films — bradley 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@bradleyberdecia) March 3, 2025

Now, that’s not to say that Madison wasn’t awe-inspiring in Sean Baker’s Anora, because she absolutely was. But, let’s paint a grander picture here. Hollywood overlooks Demi Moore for her work in a horror project? Check. The Substance only won a single Oscar? Check. Not a single win for Nosferatu? Check. Horror legend and Hollywood icon Tony Todd was left out of the In Memoriam portion of the ceremony? Check. Now, are you starting to understand why the horror community harbors sour grapes for the Oscars?

Youre an Oscar winner in my heart Nosferatu 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OlEJ6bXv1V — 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚠𝚜𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛🦇 (@BrowseHorror) March 3, 2025

Sure, the Academy Awards has occasionally recognized the horror genre in the past — with both Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster respectively winning for The Silence of the Lambs, and Kathy Bates winning Best Actress back in 1991 for Misery — but the recognition has been notably thin and extremely rare.

So, is a Ghostface actress winning an Oscar a good thing? Absolutely, because it only solidifies the brilliant acting prowess swimming in the horror genre, especially when said talents eventually pursue other genres and showcase their gift. That being said, does Hollywood and the Oscars have some serious catching up to do in regards to actually awarding horror filmmakers, performers, producers, and writers for their exemplary work? You’re damn right.

