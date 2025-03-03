Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Images via Paramount Pictures / Getty Images / Stock / Remix by Taylor Mansfield
Category:
Movies
News

Now that Ghostface has won an Oscar, maybe Hollywood will finally start taking horror more seriously

Horror deserves better. Period.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Mar 3, 2025 03:34 pm

Without a doubt, the horror genre has been absolutely brilliant over the last several years, and one could argue that it’s the best it’s ever been. And yet, the seemingly unwavering stance from Hollywood still paints the horror genre as inferior compared to other profitable avenues of content.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, the horror catalogue is an acquired taste, and I confidently say that as a die-hard spooky fanatic myself. So when it comes time to digest graphic gothic horror such as Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu or the underlying yet disturbing message in The Substance, it makes sense why Hollywood “judges” have trouble swallowing the idea that horror movies deserve to take home any Oscars gold. 

Despite this perceived critical distaste for horror, however, the genre has thrived nevertheless, with Mikey Madison nabbing an Oscar for Best Actress for Anora and simultaneously etching her name in horror history as the first Academy Award-winning actor to ever play Ghostface. Madison’s portrayal as Ghostface in Scream (2022) was undoubtedly unforgettable, with a plethora of critics labeling her performance as a standout in the movie — so it’s no major shock that she’s now achieved Best Actress success.

But as many times as horror has marked wins under its bet, it has suffered far greater losses. For instance, while Madison was praised across social platforms such as TikTok and X, horrorhounds were as equally upset that Hollywood failed to reward the statue to actress Demi Moore for her incredible work in The Substance, which is, yep, you guessed it — a horror movie.

Now, that’s not to say that Madison wasn’t awe-inspiring in Sean Baker’s Anora, because she absolutely was. But, let’s paint a grander picture here. Hollywood overlooks Demi Moore for her work in a horror project? Check. The Substance only won a single Oscar? Check. Not a single win for Nosferatu? Check. Horror legend and Hollywood icon Tony Todd was left out of the In Memoriam portion of the ceremony? Check. Now, are you starting to understand why the horror community harbors sour grapes for the Oscars?

Sure, the Academy Awards has occasionally recognized the horror genre in the past — with both Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster respectively winning for The Silence of the Lambs, and Kathy Bates winning Best Actress back in 1991 for Misery — but the recognition has been notably thin and extremely rare.

So, is a Ghostface actress winning an Oscar a good thing? Absolutely, because it only solidifies the brilliant acting prowess swimming in the horror genre, especially when said talents eventually pursue other genres and showcase their gift. That being said, does Hollywood and the Oscars have some serious catching up to do in regards to actually awarding horror filmmakers, performers, producers, and writers for their exemplary work? You’re damn right. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content