Nuns set to square off against demons in new horror flick ‘The Devil’s Light’

Nuns versus demons will be coming the way of theatergoers this year, with The Devil’s Light‘s first look arriving at CinemaCon.

Directed by Daniel Stamm of The Last Exorcism, The Devil’s Light’s debut glimpse has promised a nutty affair with nuns as they go up against full-blown demons. Part of Lionsgate’s slate for the calendar year, it stars Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross, and Jacqueline Byers.

The trailer was met with mixed reception, with one user describing it as a “copy-paste” horror movie. Others viewed it more favorably, with Meredith B. Kile citing its fairly ridiculous nuns versus demons concept as having some appeal.

Per IMDb, Lionsgate revealed that the film’s lead nun, Sister Ann, believes performing exorcisms is “her calling.”

“According to real-life Vatican reports, occurrences of demonic possession have increased significantly in recent years. In response, the Catholic church has secretly reopened exorcism schools to train priests in the sacred rite. The Devil’s Light immerses you into the world of one of these schools; humanity’s last line of defense against the powers of everlasting evil. “Jacqueline Byers stars as Sister Ann, who devoutly believes that performing exorcisms is her calling, despite the fact that historically only priests – not sisters – are allowed to perform them. When one professor senses her special gift, allowing her to be the first nun to study and master the ritual, her own soul will be in danger as the demonic forces she battles reveal a mysterious connection to her traumatic past.”

The Devil’s Light is set to make its theatrical debut in time for Halloween, with an Oct. 28 date penciled in for the exorcism horror.