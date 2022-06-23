What do Force ghosts do when they aren’t out in the world dispensing ancient wisdom? Some fans are certainly out there asking the real questions. And of course, it’s been proven time and again that the Star Wars canon is extensive enough to have an answer for everything, even if the answer sometimes isn’t what you were expecting to find.

For instance, when you think about what Force ghosts could do in the galaxy far, far away afterlife — wherever that may be — you can hardly imagine them doing anything that their corporeal form would when they were around. As such, the only viable explanation is that the Force ghosts simply… chill. That’s right. When you become one with the Force, there isn’t a whole lot you can do besides advising young Force prodigies like Luke Skywalker or Rey, so after fulfilling that task you can just chill and watch the whole nightmare scenario you’ve unleashed upon the world unfold.

Just like Qui-Gon did in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi storyline. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, check out this revamped version of his return.

I can’t stop laughing at this picture pic.twitter.com/qfjc7Dr7dJ — carly king (@bigdaddyankee) June 23, 2022

For some reason you can’t quite put our fingers on, we can’t stop thinking about this edit and laugh every time we do. The sight of Qui-Gon Jinn with his Earthly sunglasses on is a vision for the ages.

In case you’re still confused, this isn’t a photoshopped image, but a real photo of Liam Neeson on the set of The Phantom Menace, standing next to George Lucas and waiting for his cue to join the fun.

But since that’s pretty much all he did in Obi-Wan Kenobi too — that is, sit back and do nothing — the hilarious picture should be deemed as nothing but an apt reimagining of those final moments.