Warning: This story contains spoilers for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’

Despite a young and adorable Leia Organa serving as a much-needed comic relief in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show might already go down as the darkest Star Wars project that Disney has undertaken since acquiring the space franchise in 2012.

In a rather uncharacteristic fashion for the Mouse House, the new series isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to disturbing themes or gory elements, whether we’re talking about the titular Jedi Master dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder or Vader and his Inquisitors mercilessly terrorizing the people of the galaxy.

But things really tip over into the hard-to-watch side when the show alludes to the history between Obi-Wan and Vader, and how the former left his brother to die on the molten rocks of Mustafar after their gruesome duel in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. With the return of Darth Vader and his chill-inducing confrontation with Obi-Wan in the third episode, a lot of Star Wars fans are now remembering the last time the two spoke to each other as fellow Jedi.

Check out this Revenge of the Sith sequence that’s been gaining a lot of traction over at the Star Wars subreddit.

This is when Obi-Wan Kenobi leaves with the 212th Attack Battalion to capture General Grievous on Utapau. Anakin insists to come with, but his investigation into Chancellor Palpatine at the council’s behest means that the two will have to say goodbye for now, little knowing this will be the last time they regard one another as friends and brothers.

Now, who’s cutting all these onions?