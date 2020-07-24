Marvel Fans Discover Funny Taika Waititi Cameo In Thor: Ragnarok

Taika Waititi has experience standing behind as well as in front of the camera. In several of his own movies, the New Zealand filmmaker has lent his own, surprisingly admirable acting talent. Sometimes, his cameos are unmissable. At other times, though, such as in Thor: Ragnarok, his cameos are small and subtle, perhaps too much so.

Sure, if you ask most people to name Waititi’s cameo in the third Thor movie, they would remind you that he plays a supporting role in the form of a lovably dim-witted rock monster named Korg. As it turns out, however, the likeness of the director can be seen on-screen elsewhere as well.

Reddit user shadyarya25 recently uploaded a screenshot of a scene set in the Sakaar arena. Behind bars, numerous alien warriors can be seen preparing for battle, each one stranger-looking than the last. One of them has three human-like faces though, all of which carry the features of Waititi’s own.

Since Ragnarok came out in 2017, it’s rather astounding that it took someone roughly three years to discover such a prominent Easter egg. And although neither Waititi nor Marvel have either confirmed or denied the validity of shadyarya25’s discovery, the image more or less speaks for itself.

Of course, Waititi frequently features in his own films. Last year, he played a lead role in his Oscar-winning comedy Jojo Rabbit. The movie tells the story of a young boy growing up in Nazi Germany whose best friend is an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler.

Tell us, though, did you catch this sneaky Easter egg in Thor: Ragnarok? Let us know in the comments section below.