Avengers: Endgame Fan Spots Captain America Error In Final Battle

While Avengers: Endgame was a big hit with fans and critics alike, it should come as no surprise that some of its finer plot points were subjected to criticism and debate. Considering the movie dealt heavily with time travel, this isn’t unwarranted, but what’s really interesting is that some fans are still discovering plot discontinuities and errors to this day.

Take Reddit user Tprime117. Over on the Marvel Studios subreddit, they shared a clip from the climactic Battle of Earth that pit the Avengers and their numerous allies against Thanos, his adopted children (aka the Black Order) and the formidable Chitauri army.

If you’ve already seen Avengers: Endgame, you’ll probably remember Cull Obsidian, Thanos’ largest “child” who relies on his size, strength and chain hammer to deal out damage in large doses. During the events of Infinity War, he was blasted into Wakanda’s force field and exploded shortly after, but thanks to Tony Stark’s (stolen) time travel technology, he made it back to Earth for one final battle.

The thing is, as Tprime117 points out, there’s a bit of a problem with Cull Obsidian’s appearance during the Battle of Earth. When the fighting begins, he’s struck by a hammer thrown by Captain America, but shortly after, he’s seen again in an entirely different location, sparring against Korg and Drax. This continuity error is likely the result of editing in post-production, and while it doesn’t ruin or even impact the film in a major way, it’s still interesting nonetheless.

We’re curious though, have you noticed any other mistakes or goofs with Avengers: Endgame (or any other MCU film for that matter)? Let us know in the comments below!