Official Saw Account Supports Gay Shipping In Series

It’s weird to think about gay romantic tension happening in the original Saw movie from back in 2004 but seriously, there’s a fandom for everything. If you search Adam x Laurence on Tumblr you can find hundreds of posts including lots of fanart of the two main characters of the film in many romantic situations. Heck, even fan fiction site A03 has over 340 stories featuring the ship.

Surprised? Well, prepare to have your head really spin because the official Saw account on Twitter seems to be having a bit of fun about the subject, potentially even encouraging the shippers to go even further. In response to someone’s surprise at the fan community for the ship existing, they shared one of the moments in the film that has fueled the fires of the fandom for quite some time.

The reactions from horror fans on Twitter have been absolutely priceless, ranging from extremely baffled to extremely excited at the acknowledgment. One person even shared a fan cam for the ship as others shared other romantically themed edits of the film.https://twitter.com/everlyredriot/status/1459383068075114497

there's something about This song choice with This movie that is absolutely sending me into orbit rn — everly ∞ | ceo of jellicletwt (@everlyredriot) November 13, 2021

scrolling through the replies and seeing ur fancams u are truly carrying this fanbase and i applaud you — ajay🧣 (@desidemonbitch) November 13, 2021

Some people just can’t believe the official account would support the ship at all.

OFFICIAL SAW ACCOUNT ??? pic.twitter.com/4lOev49fBe — 🪚 trapper (comms in progress!) 🪚 (@mako_tooth) November 12, 2021

There’s a shipping legend right there…

Okay, we can’t deny it, we laughed at the dark humor here too!

Judging by the amount of blood they definitely have seen each other's insides one way or another — SpaceArcherAtReady 🎗️ -364:12:00:00 (@Spacearcheready) November 13, 2021

So now we only have one question: Is Adam x Launcence the best Saw ship? Battle it out in the comments!