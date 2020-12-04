New Sony Video Seemingly Teases Spider-Verse Crossover In Spider-Man 3

The chance for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to turn up in Spider-Man 3 is all Spidey fans have been talking about since we learned back in October that Jamie Foxx was reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This teased that some multiversal crossovers were on the way, something that became even more likely when Benedict Cumberbatch joined up.

Now, an official Sony video appears to further suggest the possibility of a live-action Spider-Verse event happening in the film. The recently posted clip (which has since been deleted), titled “The 3 Spider-Man Together,” asked fans: “Who is your favorite Spider-Man?” It then revealed: “You don’t have to choose – in the Marvel multiverse, anything can happen.”

The video, which was filed under “News,” went on to add that “in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone — yes — the three Peter Parkers saving the world together.” Footage from the Sam Raimi trilogy, the Amazing films and Spider-Man: Far From Home was then used to illustrate the point and the promo ended with a promise that we’ll “find out more very soon.”

This is definitely exciting for fans, but it seems that the channel may have jumped the gun on an embargo with this one. As we mentioned above, following folks starting to notice the video and sharing it online, it was removed from YouTube. Has it been deleted because Sony is on the cusp of making a big official announcement and the Lationamerica team accidentally got carried away? Maybe.

Holland is already knee-deep on filming for Spider-Man 3, so if there was some Spider-Verse event happening, Maguire and Garfield might have to begin work soon. As such, it would make sense for Sony to announce their involvement properly before we find out through grainy set pics. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of this.