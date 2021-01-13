New Star Wars Timeline Has Officially Renamed The Prequel Trilogy

The Rise of Skywalker may have ended the nine-film big screen arc with a whimper rather than the bang fans were hoping for, but it isn’t like Star Wars is going to fade away. If anything, the franchise’s presence is only set to increase over the coming years thanks to a huge roster of Disney Plus shows, as well as the introduction of the canonical High Republic narrative.

Up until recently, most fans simply referred to the three distinct eras of the Skywalker Saga as the Prequel, Original and Sequel trilogies, but with the mythology set to become deeper and more intricate than ever before, it was decided that some official rebranding was required. Now, a canonical new timeline has been revealed to coincide with the release of Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi, and Episodes I, II and III have been rebranded as The Fall of the Jedi, with The Clone Wars also included.

Upcoming animated spinoff The Bad Batch and Solo, meanwhile, fall under Reign of the Empire and Rogue One, Star Wars Rebels, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi combine to form Age of Rebellion. Elsewhere, The Mandalorian and upcoming companion shows The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic are unsurprisingly the pillars of The New Republic era.

The Sequel Trilogy then ties things up as Rise of the First Order, and streaming exclusive The Acolyte will be the first live-action project to fall under The High Republic banner, with the various creators across all forms of Star Wars media now having six distinct time periods in which to set their content without stepping on each other’s toes.