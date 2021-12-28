We’re getting a bit of a wholesome update from one unsung actor from Avengers: Endgame. And no, it’s not Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the blockbuster hit, but rather his “Old Cap” body double, Patrick Gorman.

Despite having less than 2,000 followers, Gorman has portrayed arguably one of the most instantly iconic roles in the film, something he was able to mysteriously tease months before the movie was released.

In case you’re not already familiar, after Earth’s Mightiest Heroes use the Infinity Stones to reverse the damage wrought by Josh Brolin’s Thanos, Steve Rogers goes back in time to put the borrowed Stones back in their respective places in the timeline. Rather than returning to the present, however, Steve decides to remain back in time and live a full life with his love, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. The rest of the Avengers only realize what Steve has done in a now-iconic scene near the end of the movie when Anthony Mackie’s Falcon locates him on a nearby bench. It’s there that Steve passes his shield to Falcon, making him the next generation’s Cap.

It seems that Gorman had a very merry Christmas this year, as he received a Funko Pop figure of “Old Man Steve,” the role for which he body doubled. It was all shared in a wholesome Instagram post, which you can view right here.

It’s pretty cool to see what some of the actors who were part of Avengers: Endgame are up to these days, especially Gorman, who is still kicking it at the ripe young age of 87.