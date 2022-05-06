Old ‘Star Wars’ short film reminds fans that childhood memories are rarely as good as remembered

The Force was not as strong with some of these earlier films as we used to remember.

Over the years, Star Wars has expanded to include many works of art in different mediums outside the bounds of the Skywalker Saga, but not all of those projects have favored the canon in terms of quality or significance.

As a great case in point, let us take a short trip down memory lane and remember one of the weirdest spoofs on George Lucas’ prequel trilogy in the form of LEGO Star Wars: Revenge of the Brick. One fan recently brought this short film to attention again in the official Star Wars subreddit, and since then, the thread has been picking up a lot of buzz.

If you’re still having trouble remembering what Revenge of the Brick was, check out this short clip from the cantina scene.

Honestly, when the short LEGO animation came out in 2005 and even accompanied the DVD release of Star Wars: Clone Wars Volume Two, it used to be so much more realistic. Or so our younger brains, yet unaccustomed to the photorealistic digital effects of today, thought. It seems that a lot of fans share this sentiment, which is probably why the thread is going viral in the subreddit.

Users think that this iteration of the LEGO Star Wars brand is “cursed” especially because it didn’t even follow the rules set by the company in terms of design. I mean, why make Anakin and Obi-Wan’s faces chunky?

Of course, the short film still has its charms. Grievous as a Bartender, Yoda Force-pulling drinks out of R2’s tray, and Chewie taking a picture of Obi-Wan and Anakin drinking together for the picture to show their older selves fighting is all still on-point LEGO comedy.

Ultimately, I guess we should all be careful about revisiting things from our childhood, lest they turn out to be not at all like we’d stored them away in our memories.