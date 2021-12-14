Tweets from American journalist Glenn Greenwald, known for his reporting at The Guardian and The Washington Post on documents leaked by Edward Snowden on U.S. global surveillance, sparked a viral storm centered on the journalist’s self-professed friend and Academy Award-winning director Oliver Stone.

Writing in support of Stone’s film JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, which was released just last month, Greenwald incited a viral backlash with claims that the director was blacklisted, silenced, or otherwise canceled for the theory touted by his 1991 film JFK that the U.S. government concealed the truth around John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

When the film premiered in 1991, the widely celebrated director already had two Oscars. “Instead of cashing in,” Greenwald posits, “he used his platform to make ‘JFK,’ the first mainstream cultural product to question the official JFK narrative.”

In 1991, Oliver Stone was the most celebrated director in Hollywood, having won 2 Oscars in 4 years. Instead of cashing in, he used his platform to make "JFK," the first mainstream cultural product to question the official JFK narrative. He was pilloried and destroyed for it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2021

It’s that last part that really stuck out to Twitter. For his supposed transgression, “[Stone] was pilloried and destroyed for it.” According to Greenwald, the version of events tries to stuff Stone’s career into something that looks a lot like cancel culture, something he has previously written about in film.

Greenwald continues in a thread: “The vicious reaction to that film on the part of the corporate press was insane. Go read it. But it resulted in opening up the archives.” It’s worth noting that Greenwald is a controversial figure himself and well known for stirring the pot.

Many were quick to point out the observable inconsistencies in Greenwald’s account, like JFK‘s eight Academy Awards nominations. One user asked if they could be pilloried and destroyed like Stone while sharing an image of the director’s filmography — evidently ongoing — on IMDB.

wow can i be pilloried and destroyed too pic.twitter.com/m30LKdOOmf — Goatstein (@MandelaFace) December 14, 2021

Others have pointed out, Greenwald’s other claim (that Stone mainstreamed a counter-myth the Warren Mission’s narrative of the assassination) mischaracterizes the context of Stone’s film. One thread criticizes the supposed consensus Greenwald cites.

I don't know what Glenn means by "mainstream cultural product" but there were New York Times best-sellers disputing the Warren Report early as the late 1960s. There was an earlier movie as well – Executive Action – though Stone's had way more impact. https://t.co/074Mvm44Mi — Our Hidden History (@OurHiddenHistry) December 14, 2021

Greenwald handled the viral response less than gracefully. He later amended his threat, characterizing the viral smackdown as “A little brigade of snotty movie critics.”

A little brigade of snotty movie critics have arrived with their "LOL: JFK was nominated for 8 Oscar: learn to use Google" tantrums. Two points:



First, learn how to read. He was pilloried and his reputation destroyed for JFK *by the corporate press*, exactly as I wrote: pic.twitter.com/iQbprYe4c1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2021

“I’ve known Stone for years,” Greenwald continues. “He made a film in which I was a character. He was just in my home last Sunday. I’ve had many long conversations with him about the impact on his career from the media contempt for “JFK.”

And in the threads sixth and—at time of waiting—final tweet, Greenwald adds: “He was widely labeled a liar, a crazed leftist and conspiracy theorist.”

His latest documentary shows some of the corporate press reaction to "JFK." It was insane. He was widely labelled a liar, a crazed leftist and conspiracy theorist. All of that laid the groundwork for Hollywood to withdraw after "NBK" and especially when "Nixon" performed poorly. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2021

Many commenters responded with evidence that Stone kept making films with Hollywood support — getting bigger productions even after box office failures.

One reply sent the rhetorical questions back: “Stone kept making mid to high budget movies in Hollywood, and this new doc is released by Showtime (ViacomCBS). Why did they continue funding him?”

Glenn, I guess a serious question for you. I don't disagree much of corporate media likely slandered Stone in the wake of JFK. But Stone kept making mid to high budget movies in Hollywood, and this new doc is released by Showtime (ViacomCBS). Why did they continue funding him? — Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies) December 14, 2021

More continued to point out the string of box office failures, with one reply sharing a screenshot of the wiki page for Stone’s 2004 historical epic Alexander which characterizes the film as a commercial failure for its marginal box office income.

Still, box office performance or controversy hasn’t exactly silenced the director. Just last month, Stone wrote a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter calling on President Biden to release the rest of the sealed files on the former president’s death that his earlier film made infamous.

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass is available to watch on streaming services that carry Showtime.