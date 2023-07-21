We’ve officially entered “Barbenheimer” season, folks, and it seems the experience itself was every bit as good as social media had foretold. And even better, the hilarious memes just keep coming.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are now facing off at the box office, with the victor yet to be determined. One is a movie about one of the most influential characters in history; a person whose career left a lasting mark on the world and changed the course of society forever. The other, well, the other is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

People are still debating the proper order of catching these two event blockbusters in theaters, especially those who want to watch both on the same day. Naturally, for a lot of them, that day will be a journey they’ll share with fellow cinemagoers, from a cheery surrealistic take on the world’s most famous doll to a tale of human folly at the height of World War II. So, we yet again turn to memes to perfectly capture what we’re all feeling at the moment. And the icing on the cake? The panels are from another Nolan movie.

when you see someone across the row in #Barbie you also saw in #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/Rt3COChODs — Jayson (@rangerjayfilm) July 20, 2023

Look, you definitely want to follow Barbie up with Oppenheimer, and not the other way around. Gerwig’s film is supposed to make you laugh with its sheer absurdity, and you’re not going to be able to do that when you’ve been blown away by the nuance of Cillian Murphy’s performance as the man who ushered us into the nuclear age.

Then again, some might opt to watch Oppenheimer first, just to take the edge off. Whatever you end up deciding, this is a great time to be a movie fan.