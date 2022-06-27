On ‘Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary, fans are sharing which series moment broke their hearts most

Harry Potter had many emotional moments throughout the illustrious franchise. Some were memorable, and some might have slipped our minds. And as the franchise is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary, Potter fans discuss what they think is the most heartbreaking scene in both the books and films.

The discussion started by Reddit user u/Nervous-Patience3150 on the r/HarryPotter subreddit as they and their friend had a debate about whether the death of Sirius Black in Order of the Phoenix or Dobby in Deathly Hollows was the most heartbreaking.

Fans believe that there were other scenes in the franchise that was more heartbreaking than the two character deaths mentioned by OP. A majority pointed out Fred’s death during the Battle of Hogwarts and how it affected the entire Weasly family.

Others have pointed out Cedric Diggory’s death in Goblet of Fire could also be a contender for the most heartbreaking scene in the franchise.

Meanwhile, a handful of fans pointed out Snape’s story throughout the franchise and how his story made them cry. Some also thought that his story and death is equal to Sirius Black’s.

But interestingly enough, there was a handful who were torn deciding as all of them were all sad. After all, these are characters who we got to know in both the books and films and played a prominent role in Harry’s life.

Harry Potter has introduced us to different characters and how they play a role in Harry’s journey to becoming a wizard and knowing who his birth parents are. But just like in many other stories, some characters were sacrificed for the hero to make it to the end. Harry Potter gave us memorable characters that died to protect Harry. And they will always be remembered by fans because their stories were well-written and their deaths left an impact throughout the whole story.