‘On Swift Horses’ movie cast, release window, plot, and more

Booktok enthusiasts and fans of the recent blockbuster Twisters can rejoice – there’s an upcoming LGBTQ+ romance novel adaptation starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as a host of other up-and-coming stars. On Swift Horses, based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Shannon Pufahl, is directed by Daniel Minahan (Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy) and co-stars Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle.

The project and casting for On Swift Horses was confirmed by Deadline in early 2023, with filming set to commence shortly thereafter. Now that we’re firmly in 2024, fans of the book and all-star cast will be keen to know when they can expect to see the drama, which is thought to have completed filming.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming film adaptation – along with the cast, plot, and when we can expect the movie to hit screens.

On Swift Horses movie cast

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Twisters) plays the lead role in the upcoming film, with Will Poulter (The Bear, We’re The Millers) playing her husband. Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) portrays Poulter’s brother and Edgar Jones’ brother-in-law. Sasha Calle (The Flash) and Diego Calva (Babylon, The Night Manager) will have been cast as Sandra and Henry, respectively, who are the love interests of Edgar-Jones and Elordi’s characters.

On Swift Horses movie plot

Based on the novel of the same name by Shannon Pufahl, On Swift Horses follows Muriel (Edgar-Jones), a bored young woman who finds married life with Korean War veteran husband Lee (Poulter) unfulfilling, before discovering an unexpected talent betting on horses at the racetrack in San Diego. Out of nowhere, Lee’s mysterious, enigmatic brother Julius (Elordi) shows up at the couple’s home. Lee shares Muriel’s love of gambling, and an odyssey in Las Vegas sees the bachelor begin a secret romantic relationship with Henry (Calva), a fellow casino worker who hails from Mexico. The story sees Muriel and Julius’ secrets intertwine through shared secret desires, unbeknownst to Lee.

On Swift Horses movie release window

On Swift Horses allegedly began principal photography in February of 2023, although no teaser images or trailers have dropped so far, as of July 2024. The lack of promotion at this point seems to suggest that a release by the end of 2024 is somewhat unlikely, so expect a 2025 release.

Daisy Edgar-Jones on the set of ‘On Swift Horses’ via Sasha Calle on Instagram pic.twitter.com/XetIS6fGJG — best of daisy edgar-jones (@bestofdaisyjej) January 1, 2024

Daisy Edgar-Jones was photographed on set by Sasha Calle in a January 1st Instagram post, so filming has most likely wrapped by this point. Cast member Diego Calva teased some “pretty hot scenes” with co-star Jacob Elordi, so the actor appears confident that moviegoers will get to see the film sooner rather than later.

