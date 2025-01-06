One MCU star begged for their character to get superpowers and somehow show up in ‘Ant-Man 3’

Movies set inside the MCU unsurprisingly have had no shortage of characters with superpowers. However, one star who has appeared in several films is yet to get hers, but it’s not for a lack of trying.

Recommended Videos

There are more than 30 movies set in the MCU released to date, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Among these movies, there’s been plenty of hits and some misses. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is without a doubt one of those misses, however, that didn’t stop this MCU star from asking for her return.

During an interview with The Direct, Ant-Man star Judy Greer shared her desire to return to the franchise with the third Ant-Man movie and even mentioned the major upgrade she was hoping to see happen for her character, Maggie.

Image via Marvel Studios

“I don’t know why I wasn’t in Quantumania, by the way, but I went to the movie theater and saw it. I don’t know why they didn’t put me in it, but I really wanted to be in it. It’s so much fun. I was begging for Peyton Reed for a superpower. I was like, ‘Please, please, can I, like, run into someone on the street and get a superpower? Please, please, please?’ And he and Paul [Rudd] would laugh at me, and then they never gave me one.”

While she may have been disappointed not to appear in Quantumania, Greer has shown up in the MCU since Ant-Man 2, having voiced the character War Pig in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So there is potential for more of the actor to show up even if her time as Maggie might regrettably over.

While her daughter, Cassie Lang, does become a superhero in the Marvel Comics, and we’ve seen her adopt the same role on screen in the MCU. Sadly, Maggie never gets her chance to suit up and battle alongside her offspring, and in fact, her character doesn’t appear in the original source material at all.

Photo via Marvel Studios

In the grand scheme of things, perhaps Maggie not being a comic character is a good thing for Greer’s hopes of seeing her get superpowers. This means that the movie creatives have all the freedom they would even need to make changes to her character without upsetting comic book enthusiasts. However, it still isn’t very likely we’ll ever see her on the battlefield.

Furthermore, there’s a chance we might never see Maggie Lang again. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania did not perform as well as many had hoped, and so the chance of a fourth movie in the series seems less likely. Of course, with Scott Lang surviving the movie, there’s always an Avengers team-up looming down the line, and perhaps this could mean a brief appearance for Maggie, but we wouldn’t hold out too much hope.

If you’re still confused as to exactly who Maggie Lang is then you can always head to Disney Plus now and binge through the first two Ant-Man movies, which fortunately are the only ones really worth watching. Fingers crossed this isn’t the last we see of Greer in the MCU.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy