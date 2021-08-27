One Of 2021’s Biggest Movies Is Now Streaming On Disney Plus

Disney Plus just made one of the studio’s biggest movies of the year available to stream for no additional cost this Friday. As of August 27th, Cruella can now be viewed by anyone with a D+ account without having to purchase it through the Premier Access label. Just like with Black Widow, Mulan and other hybrid releases before it, this shift marks three months after the Emma Stone film first opened. So if you never caught Cruella before due to the $30 price tag or else you haven’t seen it since it releases, then now is your chance to fix that.

A prequel/reimagining of 101 Dalmatians set in 1970s London, Cruella stars Stone as Estella, a young orphan grifter who dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer. When she’s hired by ice queen fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), it looks like Cruella’s dreams are coming true – but her new job sets events in motion that will lead Estella to embrace her wicked side as she embarks on a quest for vengeance.

As directed by I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie, the movie co-stars Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong. It earned just over $225 million at the box office, but is thought to have generated around $20 million extra on streaming. Reviews were positive, with particular praise aimed at Stone and Thompson. It sits at a Certified Fresh rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

It’s no surprise, then, that Disney is already moving forward with a sequel. Though, there was some concern that she might not, amid the Scarlett Johansson/Disney lawsuit, Emma Stone has officially signed on to return for the follow-up, which will presumably be a more direct adaptation of the 101 Dalmatians story. Gillespie has yet to confirm his return, though, so a new director may have to be found.

Don’t miss Cruella on Disney Plus from today.