One of 2022’s biggest movies offers DC Comics relief by refusing to get knocked off the charts

When DC gets it right, it gets it really right. Live-action adaptations of the loved comic giant’s extensive catalog have a history of going from hits to misses, but one film seems to have stuck its landing particularly well this year by staying consistent on streaming charts after a successful theater run.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson of Twilight and Tenet fame as Gotham’s Dark Knight, accompanied by Big Little Lies‘ Zoë Kravitz as a soon-to-be Catwoman is refusing to leave the Top 10 on HBO Max charts across the globe.

Despite being available on the streaming platform now for five months, according to FlixPatrol, The Batman is at least the 10th most watched movie in pretty much every country HBO Max is available in. Towards the final stretch of the week ending Sep. 4, it even shot up to number one in most European countries like Croatia, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, or Norway. In Portugal, for example, it has been switching between the first and second spots for over a week now.

The streaming data website also shows that in the 141 days since it dropped on Warner Bros. Discovery’s primary streaming platform, The Batman has not left the Top 10 of most watched movies in 18 of the 61 countries with access to HBO Max.

New batch of 'The Batman' posters spotlight colorful cast 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

This must come as a relief to DC Entertainment who has been in the headlines lately for some turmoil within the company’s ranks, climaxing in the controversial shelving of the Batgirl movie which was pretty much ready for release when Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap it.

The Batman wasn’t just a streaming hit. It also made over $770 million at the box office, worldwide, and received general acclaim by the critics and audiences alike with an 85% and 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

Robert Pattison is the seventh actor to bring the character to life in a live-action major motion picture after the likes of Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s Batman, Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Ben Affleck in several DC Extended Universe films.

Bruce Wayne is a particularly loved superhero, and The Batman is far from being a unanimous fan-favorite adaption, but in the 2022 movie, Mat Reeves offers a fresh take on the millionaire playboy by turning him into a lovable young adult goth.

Joining Pattison and Kravitz in the cast are Paul Dano as the terrifying Riddler, Colin Farrel as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as the loyal Alfred, among many other stellar actors. Read We Got This Covered’s review of the movie here.