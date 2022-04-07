One of Bruce Willis’ very best movies hits the target on Netflix

Fans were left shocked and devastated when it was announced that Bruce Willis would be stepping away from acting following his aphasia diagnosis, which instantly led to an outpouring of support from across the world.

The 67 year-old has left behind a phenomenal legacy of critical and commercial success dating back decades, so it’s only fitting that Netflix subscribers would be revisiting one of his best-ever movies in their droves.

In fact, a solitary entry in Willis’ filmography holds a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than the 93% awarded to Rian Johnson’s time traveling sci-fi Looper, and there are no prizes for guessing which action classic sits at the head of the table.

As per FlixPatrol, the acclaimed and ambitious Looper has exploded in popularity on the world’s premiere streaming service this week, having cracked the Top 10 in multiple countries around the world. Joseph Gordon-Levitt might be our entry point into the world, but it’s Willis who steals the show with one of his finest performances as the older version of protagonist Joe.

Breaking the cardinal rule of black market time travel, Gordon-Levitt’s hitman is sent to kill his future self, but can’t go through with putting a bullet in what’s technically his own head. Eventually, the two Joes find themselves caught up in a wide-ranging conspiracy that goes well beyond their shared existence, one that has the ability to drastically and dramatically alter the past, present, and future.

One of 2012’s best-reviewed titles across any genre, if you’re seeking a top-tier Willis vehicle to revisit the icon’s back catalogue, then Looper is one of the best options available that isn’t called Die Hard.