One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.

According to Flix Patrol, Eastwood’s American Sniper hit number one on the HBO Top 10 on August 30th and has remained in the top five in the following days. The success mirrors the reception of the film upon its release, when it dominated the box office and became Eastwood’s highest-grossing film to date.

It’s been nearly eight years since Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper premiered. His adaptation of United States Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle’s memoir of the same name would prove to be one of the most successful of Eastwood’s career and one of the highest-grossing war films of all time. But it would also serve as a source of controversy for the veteran director. Although many considered the topic matter to be a moving exploration of Kyle’s life as well as the PTSD he suffered from following his tours of duty, many others considered the film to be jingoistic, reducing the moral complexities of the Iraq War to a simplistic black-and-white struggle.

Kyle himself also became a source of controversy, especially after his estate (Kyle was murdered in 2013) lost a defamation suit filed by former Governor of Minnesota and ex-Navy SEAL Jesse Ventura after Kyle alleged in a 2012 radio interview that a character in his memoir that he fought and punched out was Ventura. Others also came forward alleging that many of Kyle’s claims in his memoir were exaggerated. Kyle claimed to have made 320 kills throughout his career, but the Navy only recorded 160 (that were able to be confirmed). Several other incidents recounted in the book, including one in which Kyle claims to have traveled to New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and shot alleged “looters” while atop the Superdome, were deemed highly unlikely.



Regardless of any fabrication, Kyle was a highly decorated veteran and was awarded four bronze stars as well as a silver star for gallantry. American Sniper was nominated for six Academy Awards, including nods for Bradley Cooper, who portrayed Kyle in the film, Eastwood for Best Director, and Best Picture. The film won the award for Best Sound Editing.