One of Dave Bautista’s worst action films is getting a sequel thanks to Amazon

In 2020, Dave Bautista headlined a movie about being a spy. Was it a action-packed gritty espionage movie like the Bourne Ultimatum? Not really. It was more like that movie Dwayne Johnson did about being a tooth fairy. In My Spy, Bautista is discovered and subsequently blackmailed by a 9-year-old girl. For some reason, it’s not getting a sequel.

Both critics and audiences were pretty underwhelmed by the film, which was sidelined due to COVID. Amazon Studios purchased the film and released it to Prime Video to decidedly mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie clocked in with a 48% critics score. The audience score was even lower at 38%.

However, someone must have seen it — or even a whole lot of people, because it was the third most watched Subscription Video-On-Demand movie of that year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was a weird year for movies, after all. Fortunately for Amazon, reception and critical acclaim matter much less than eyeballs.

The plot details include a now-teenage Chloe Coleman who travels to Italy and ends up becoming ensconced in a global terrorist scheme. Well, they’re not reinventing the wheel here, that’s for sure. The movie has some heavy hitters joining the cast this time around, too.

Craig Robinson, Flula Borg, Anna Faris, and others are joining the cast, and Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong are returning for another go around.

It really is a simple equation: A movie gets a lot of views and it gets a sequel. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, expressed her enthusiasm for the sequel, because why not.

“We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers–along with some very exciting additions,” she said. “Having Anna, Craig, and Flula join our amazing cast is like a kiss from the comedy Gods.”

No release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted when this sure-to-be masterpiece hits the silver screen.