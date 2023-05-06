One of DC’s weakest movies eventually gets a thumbs-up, but only for a single scene

Barely managing a positive rating, Wonder Woman 1984 left fans divided—diehard DC followers especially were not happy with the film at all. Hilariously, out of two and a half hours of tape, only about four minutes of it is getting praise from a few fans on Reddit while others remain unimpressed, even by that scene.

It all begins with Wonder Woman parading around as Diana, working at the Smithsonian Institute where they are keeping a certain artifact known as the Dreamstone. Making a wish on it, she brings her lost love Steve Trevor back to life. The only problem is that while the Dreamstone will grant the holder a wish, it has this diabolical side to it where it takes something away in return. In Wonder Woman’s case, it’s her powers. She must decide to save the world or keep Steve all to herself and become a normal, weak, pathetic human being.

Steve doesn’t give her a chance to decide and talks her into renouncing her wish. It’s a tear-jerking scene for anyone who is into that sort of thing but the diehard followers of DC love even picking that one apart.

Patty Jenkins directed the film that cost $200 million to make and only got back $169.6 million in box office receipts while collecting a 5.4 IMDb score and a 58% Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating.

There isn’t much love at all from the fans who have followed the story through the comic books, the television series, and all the movies over the years to be thoroughly disappointed in this one.

The OP actually agrees even though they declared that fans need to just take a breath, let go, and accept reality as it is.

For anyone who has followed Wonder Woman, there are a few things wrong with the scene, and the biggest of them all is the invisible plane that she uses to fly, not her lasso or the power of the wind.

As advanced as graphics have become, the scene with her running looks like she’s floating above the street and even leaning back a little—a pretty bizarre posture.

Patty Jenkins is taking a lot of heat for making this film the way she did.

DC fans know what they want and expect in a film and there isn’t much that can get past them. They’ve made their point very clear that they will tear it up if it isn’t done right. At least Jenkins will always have these four minutes, even if it’s just a few fans who feel that way.