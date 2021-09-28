One Of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Biggest Hits Is Coming To Netflix

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in multiple hit films, and one of his biggest movies ever is on its way to Netflix.

Titanic, which DiCaprio filmed when he was just 21 years old, will arrive on Netflix on Oct. 1. The movie has been lauded as one of the best of DiCaprio’s career and one of the best movies released in the last 25 years. In addition to its critical acclaim, Titanic grossed more than $2 billion at the box office internationally, which was a record until James Cameron, who also directed Titanic, released Avatar in 2009.

DiCaprio co-starred with Kate Winslet in the epic film. Winslet portrayed Rose DeWitt Bukater, a 17-year-old woman being forced into a marriage with an older, wealthy man to maintain her family’s social status. DiCaprio’s character of Jack Dawson is a poor orphan who won tickets to come on the Titanic in a poker game. The two passengers, despite their vast differences in class and Rose’s engagement, quickly develop an intimate relationship.

After the success of Titanic, DiCaprio has since starred in movies such as Catch Me If You Can, Inception, Django Unchained, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant. Winslet, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Titanic, has since starred in the likes of Iris, Little Children, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Reader, the latter of which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

